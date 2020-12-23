COVID-19 in SWLA: State adds another 14,776 to presumed recovered total

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health added another 14,766 COVID-19 patients Wednesday to the total of those presumed to have recovered.
There have now been 293,934 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana and 247,501 of those are presumed to have recovered.
Another 68 COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.
Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 also saw another rise, reaching 1,675. It’s the most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana since April.
There are currently 53 inmates and 24 staff members at Oakdale Federal Correctional Center who are COVID-19 positive, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,976 new cases.
· 68 new deaths.
· 1,675 patients hospitalized (28 more than previous day).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 199 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 97 hospitalizations (three less than previous day).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 147 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 23 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 21 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
