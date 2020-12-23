Community Foundation of SWLA gifted wooden American flag by LL Flooring

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana received a special holiday gift from LL Flooring as a thank-you for their work helping the community during the recovery from Hurricane Larua and Delta.
LL Flooring commissioned its long-time partner, Pennwood Products, to hand-craft a wooden American flag, made from 50-year-old legacy pinewood.
LL Flooring and Pennwood are also donating the wood-made flags to four fire departments across the country for their service to their communities this year.
