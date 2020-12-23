Community Foundation of SWLA gifted wooden American flag by LL Flooring

Community Foundation of SWLA gifted wooden American flag by LL Flooring
Community Foundation of SWLA gifted wooden American flag by LL Flooring (Source: Community Foundation of SWLA)
By Patrick Deaville | December 23, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 10:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana received a special holiday gift from LL Flooring as a thank-you for their work helping the community during the recovery from Hurricane Larua and Delta.

LL Flooring commissioned its long-time partner, Pennwood Products, to hand-craft a wooden American flag, made from 50-year-old legacy pinewood.

LL Flooring and Pennwood are also donating the wood-made flags to four fire departments across the country for their service to their communities this year.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.