SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2020.
Rhonado Kendo Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Driving in the middle of the road; operating a vehicle while under suspension; third offense DWI.
Bethany Lee Hamrick, 29, Starks: Pornography involving juveniles; contempt of court.
Meaghan Jon Boudreaux, 31, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more.
Marcel Dugar, 39, Iowa: Home invasion; aggravated kidnapping.
Derick Justine Armstrong, 32, Sulphur: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Blane Ray Demeritt Jr., 37, Sulphur: Burglary; attempted theft of a motor vehicle worth over $1,500; property damage under $50,000; trespassing; theft under $1,000.
Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 23, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roland Patrick Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Falon Brooke Pitree, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Marsha Fontenot Clophus, 44, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (4 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Paul Vita, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Luke Fabry, 29, Round Up, MT: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie Conrad Butts, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Mathew Wayne Cormier, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug.
