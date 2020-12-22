4-star LB Raesjon Davis decommits from LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, one of LSU’s top rated commits for the class of 2021 announced via Twitter on Monday, Dec. 21 that he has decommitted from the Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 215 pound linebacker from Santa Ann, Ca. is rated as the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country according to 247Sports and he is rated No. 45 nationally overall in 247Sports composite rankings.
Davis originally committed to the Tigers in January 2020 over Auburn, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State and others.
