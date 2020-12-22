Robert Lognion sentenced to 100 years for crimes against nature and sexual battery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for aggravated crimes against nature and sexual battery, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Robert Lognion, 60, of Lake Charles was arrested on February 15, 2017, after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding Lognion who was a convicted sex offender. The complaint said that Lognion had inappropriately touched two girls, ages 9 and 10, while they were visiting his home.
After investigating the complaint a warrant was issued for Lognion’s arrest by Judge David Ritchie for $950,000.
Lognion was arrested at his residence and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
He had previously been convicted of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish in 1995.
On Dec. 18, 2020, Lognion was sentenced to 50 years for aggravated crimes against nature and 50 years for sexual battery with the sentences ordered to run consecutive to each other by Judge David Ritchie in the 14th Judicial District Court.
