REPORTS: LSU RB Chris Curry, DT Nelson Jenkins enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Chris Curry and defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to reports.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU set to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, other defensive coaches
- LSU has trio of QBs with valuable SEC experience
- Former LSU DT Siaki Ika commits to Baylor; rejoins former LSU DC Dave Aranda
- 4-star LB Raesjon Davis decommits from LSU
- LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records
- LSU DT Nelson Jenkins says he’s ‘staying at LSU,’ after opting out for season
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.