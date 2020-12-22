REPORT: Lonzo Ball won’t sign extension with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Guard Lonzo Ball will NOT sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and instead will become a restricted free agent after the season, according to reports.
CBSSports.com reported Ball’s agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that both sides are “positive” about a future together.
Ball was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in 2017 was sent to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade.
In his three years in the NBA, he has averaged 10.7 points but had his best season with the Pels, averaging 11.8.
