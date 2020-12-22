37 officers graduate from 124th Basic Academy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thirty-seven officers representing 15 agencies graduated from the 124th Basic Academy at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The officers completed 502 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. All 37 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.
Instead of a traditional graduation, a small ceremony was held, due to COVID-19.
Jeremy LeBlanc, with the Lake Charles Fire Department, was selected class president.
Scholastic awards were presented to:
· Austen McMichael, first; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
· Koley Ravia, second; Lake Charles Police Department
· Austin Mareno, third; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Firearms awards were presented to:
· Aaron Barbee, first; Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office
· Koley Ravia, second; Lake Charles Police Department
· James Gruspier, third; Lake Charles Police Department
Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to Koley Ravia, Lake Charles Police Department.
Physical Training Honor was presented to James Gruspier, Lake Charles Police Department.
Officers graduating after completing 502 hours of instruction are as follows:
· Jeremy Copeland – Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office
· Meghan Antoine, Samantha Callaway, Brian Dugas, Jeffery Floyd, Coy Harrington, Dayton Laborde, Jordan Laughlin, Justin Landry, Austin Mareno, Austen McMichael, Triston Smith - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
· Jarrett Nunez, Logan Tingler, Devin Whittington – Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department
· Kylie Harlow, Marlon Holmes – DeRidder Police Department
· Justin Trahan – Iowa Police Department
· Leonard Bailon – Jennings Police Department
· Lacey Vincent – Lake Arthur Police Department
· Michael Carter, Jeremy LeBlanc – Lake Charles Fire Department
· Jonathan DeJesus, John Ford, James Gruspier, Jamar Jackson, Garret Lemieux, Ethan Meaux, Koley Ravia – Lake Charles City Police Department
· Amanda Pointer, Elizabeth Scott – Merryville Police Department
· Laine West– Oakdale Police Department
· Malcolm Ledet – Oberlin Police Department
· Javonta Flugence – Rayne Police Department
· Deshawn Mouton – Sulphur Police Department
· Aaron Barbee – Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office
· Joey Fontenot, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses.
The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy was established in 1974 and is administered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
