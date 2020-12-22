LSU’s York, Stingley named 1st-Team All-SEC by coaches; Amite’s DeVonta Smith named SEC Offensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU’s record-setting placekicker Cade York and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have been named first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
York set a new LSU record with his game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida, 37-34. He is tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18 in 2020. He connected on 18-of-21 field goals and six of those kicks were from 50 yards or longer. York finished the season by making his last eight field goal attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season finale.
Stingley, a first-team All-American in 2019, recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups this year. Last year as a true freshman, Stingley earned first-team honors from the Associated Press and was named to the second team by coaches.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama*
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
____________________
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Landon Young, Kentucky
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee*
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Mac Jones, Alabama
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
____________________
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
DL Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
____________________
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Kadarius Toney, Florida
____________________
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
____________________
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
DL Ali Gaye, LSU
LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
____________________
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
____________________
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC OFFENSE
TE Arik Gilbert, LSU*
TE Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn
____________________
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC DEFENSE
DL Colby Wooden, Auburn
DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
LB Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB Eli Ricks, LSU
DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
____________________
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(* - Ties )
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
