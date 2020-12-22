Lake Area small businesses work to finish year strong

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday shopping season is at its peak, and Lake Area small businesses are hoping to boost their sales during this time.
It seems the people of Southwest Louisiana are choosing to shop local this year, according to Brittany Derouen, owner of Sway in Moss Bluff.
“We have been so blessed by our customers,” Derouen said. “This year we have probably seen double the customers than we normally see during the holiday season.”
Derouen says the shop’s unique finds are what keeps customers coming back.
“We pride ourselves on having a large variety of items from baby to men’s to everybody in between. We have a variety of price points and a variety of different gift ideas, and unique and local-specific gifts.”
“Right now, we’re at our best December ever, which we had no idea that was going to happen,” said Rhonda Kleckley, owner of Accessory Zone in Lake Charles. “There are so many people shopping local; so many people that are supporting local businesses.”
Kleckley says to make sure the store’s sales stay up, they’re keeping the customer in mind.
“To boost our sales, we have definitely been trying to listen to our customers and what their wants and needs are.”
Kleckley also says this busy holiday shopping season is helping bring Accessory Zone back from a hard year.
“For the year, we’re down 16 percent. That number continues to go down due to our increases for the months of November and December.”
Both Derouen and Kleckley have something they want customers to know.
“Thank you. Thank you for supporting us,” Kleckley said. “Thank you for supporting all local businesses no matter what it is.”
“Just to keep that money in your community, and just to continue to support your community. We appreciate you,” Derouen said.
