Iowa man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s baby

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested following accusations that broke into his girlfriend’s home and kidnapped her 8-month old baby, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, deputies were dispatched to a home in Moss Bluff regarding the incident where detectives learned that Marcel Duger, 39, of Iowa had allegedly made his way into his girlfriend’s home and kidnapped her baby.
Detectives say Durger, who was not related to the child, went to the home where he was told that he was not welcome there.
Deputies later found Duger and the baby at a home in Lake Charles. They say Duger later told them that when he went to his girlfriend’s home the doors were locked and that he was hitting and kicking the door but later found an unlocked window which he used to get in.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says the child has been returned to the mother.
Durger, who is also on parole for armed robbery, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for home invasion and the aggravated kidnapping of a child. Judge Clayton Davis has set Durger’s bond at $150,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.