Grand Lake prepares for first-ever 1A state championship

“For our community, this is an unbelievable experience,” Wainwright said. “As a kid, we used to ride through Grand Lake and look at the Christmas lights. This particular year, I ride on the streets every day and night and there’s hardly any Christmas lights. There’s a lot of pride on that road. A lot of homeowners with beautiful homes that have been damaged. This year, because of all the damage, there’s just not many people that have much time or maybe their home was completely destroyed and that’s why the lights aren’t up. I think with the football team will be able to put the lights on inside of the house, around the dinner table, and under the tree. I’m thankful for the power of sports to give that to them. I know next year everything is going to be back to normal here in Grand Lake and people will rebuild, but this year we needed this run to help heal emotionally what the storm did to our community.”