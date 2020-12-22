First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday with the next cold front; colder for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southerly winds pushed humidity levels higher Tuesday and that means temperatures will be warmer overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight, but clouds will return and stop the cooling process; and temperatures will likely increase before daylight. Fog is likely to be an issue too with visibility less than 1 mile at times; so give yourself extra drive time and use caution on the roadways.
Showers will begin to move into the area by lunch Wednesday and will become more widespread later in the day and into the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy and a few storms are also possible, the risk of severe weather is low but not zero. If storms do form they could produce gusty winds and even an isolated tornado is possible. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather Wednesday, you can track it all using the KPLC First Alert Weather App on your smart phone.
Colder air will move in behind the front early Thursday morning and some areas may not get out of the 40s during the day! It will be very windy too with northwesterly winds of 20 mph or more possible through the day!
The wind should subside Thursday night and that will allow temperatures to drop quickly; lows by Christmas morning will range from the mid 20s north of I-10 to the mid 30s at the coast. Frost will be widespread across the area too, so plan to protect any outdoor plants again Thursday night. Besides the cold start the weather will be nice on Christmas Day with lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
A warming trend will begin Saturday as southerly winds return again. The next cold front arrives late Sunday but it will not change our weather much. A reinforcing cold front will arrive Monday and that will knock temperatures down again Tuesday. Another warming trend begins Wednesday with the next cold front late next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
