First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday with the next cold front; colder for Christmas

Showers will begin to move into the area by lunch Wednesday and will become more widespread later in the day and into the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy and a few storms are also possible, the risk of severe weather is low but not zero. If storms do form they could produce gusty winds and even an isolated tornado is possible. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather Wednesday, you can track it all using the KPLC First Alert Weather App on your smart phone.