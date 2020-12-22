FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms possible Wednesday; colder Christmas Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a feeling of spring back in the air this afternoon, temperatures have rebounded into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. This would certainly be a great afternoon to spend getting fresh air outdoors and soaking up some sunshine. Once the sun sets, temperatures will begin to quickly drop back into the 50s but our lows tonight will hit a roadblock as clouds increase along with southerly breezes which will keeps lows in the lower 50s.
Waking up on Wednesday will feel a lot different as humidity levels will be higher and cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s will definitely a feel that a change is on the way. A strong cold front will continue to carve its way closer to Southwest Louisiana and should be making a passage by the evening hours. In the meantime, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin as early as midday and become more numerous later in the afternoon and evening.
The strongest storms could contain damaging wind gusts along the leading edge of the front as widespread rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely. The bulk of the rain will come to an end by midnight as we see temperatures abruptly plunge into the 40s and 30s by Thursday morning. Sunshine should begin to return on Thursday but only with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon.
We are still set for a sunny Christmas Day with a light freeze in the morning and afternoon highs in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through most of the upcoming weekend with the possibility of a few showers late Sunday night.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
