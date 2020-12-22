Federal Judge James Cain establishes local rules for hurricane lawsuits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hurricane victims in Southwest Louisiana say they cannot get enough money to rebuild. There may be a large number of lawsuits against insurance companies after hurricanes Laura and Delta.
If thousands of people file lawsuits to get what they think is fair from their insurance companies, it could take years for them all to be resolved. So, Federal Judge James Cain has developed a plan to move the suits along as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Cain has issued an order basically setting forth the rules that will be used to handle hurricane lawsuits.
The order seeks to streamline the process lawsuits go through, for example, requiring each side to share information more readily than usual. The process will also require settlement conferences and then mediation if no settlement is reached.
Lafayette attorney, Pat Juneau, is special master who will oversee the plan.
“They have to appear before a neutral third-party mediator which is appointed by the court to discuss the issue that exists between the two parties to see if the two parties then can come to a resolution. that normally does not happen until the latter stages of a case, so he’s putting it on the front end,” said Juneau.
Juneau says the purpose is far from trying to railroad anybody into a settlement. He says it is clear that Southwest Louisiana needs relief and will suffer if such lawsuits drag on unnecessarily.
“To get these issues resolved early just makes sense, because if this does not happen and it does not get resolved early, we are talking about years before this economic recovery can occur. And that is just not good for anybody. So, the court’s doing its part and to be commended for that,” he said.
“It’s a very innovative thing but it’s a good thing. It’s good for south Louisiana, it’s good for the court system, it’s good for the plaintiffs and the defendants to have a free and open discussion at an early stage of the case to get things resolved,” he said.
The judge’s order also allows the use of electronic conferencing such as zoom due to the pandemic and the federal courthouse here is badly damaged from the hurricanes.
