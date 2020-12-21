Southwest Louisiana has pair of state championship representatives for first time in 25 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the first time since 1995, Southwest Louisiana will have a pair of teams participating in the LHSAA Prep Classic. The Kinder Yellow Jackets and Grand Lake Hornets will aim for a state championship next week in Natchitoches at Turpin Stadium.
The LHSAA announced earlier this month that the state championships would be played away from New Orleans for only the second time in 40 years.
The schedule for the 2020 LHSAA Prep Classic can be found below.
Sunday, December 27
CLASS 2A
#6 Kinder vs. #1 Many - 1:00 p.m.
Monday, December 28
CLASS 1A
#3 Grand Lake vs. #1 Oak Grove - 11:00 a.m.
