LSU, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini mutually agree to part ways; Bill Johnson, Bill Busch, Scott Linehan also leaving

“While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU - a place that I love with many wonderful memories - is something that I’m thankful for,” said Pelini. “However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways. I wish nothing but success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year. I was proud of how hard our team competed down stretch, the way our young guys stepped up and were developing and the overall direction we were headed.”