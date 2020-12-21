McNeese wide receiver Cyron Sutton announces plans to transfer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The hits keep coming for the McNeese football team via the transfer portal as senior wide receiver Cyron Sutton announced his plans to transfer ahead of McNeese’s 2021 spring season. Sutton made the announcement on his Twitter.
Sutton is the third First-Team All-Southland player to transfer from McNeese since August. Cornerback Darion Dunn signed with Texas on national signing day and cornerback Colby Burton signed with Hawaii.
Sutton was named KPLC’s top ‘McNeese impact player’ for 2020 before the football schedule was moved to the spring of 2021.
During the 2019 season, Sutton wrote his name in the McNeese record books multiple times, setting a new single-season record with 67 catches, and another single-game record with 13 receptions. Sutton ranked third in the Southland with 950 receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns and catches. He recorded four 100-yard receiving games and twice he recorded 10 or more catches.
In addition, Sutton also shined on special teams, ranking second in the league and 23rd nationally after finishing with 139 punt return yards. Sutton recorded a 50-yard punt return against Alcorn on September 9, which marked the longest return in the SLC during the 2019 season.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.