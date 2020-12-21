McNeese postpones game at ULM, cancels game at Grambling State

By McNeese Sports Information | December 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 8:22 PM

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese’s scheduled women’s basketball game at ULM for Dec. 21 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Warhawk program. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.

In addition, the Cowgirls’ game at Grambling State scheduled for December 29 has been canceled— also due to COVID-19 issues within the Grambling program.

McNeese will return to the court on Jan. 2 when it hosts Central Arkansas to open Southland Conference play.

