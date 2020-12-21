McNeese postpones game at ULM, cancels game at Grambling State

LAKE CHARLES— McNeese’s scheduled women’s basketball game at ULM for Dec. 21 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Warhawk program. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.
In addition, the Cowgirls’ game at Grambling State scheduled for December 29 has been canceled— also due to COVID-19 issues within the Grambling program.
McNeese will return to the court on Jan. 2 when it hosts Central Arkansas to open Southland Conference play.
