LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.
LSU (5-5) won the shootout with Ole Miss (4-5), 53-48.
True freshman quarterback Max Johnson was 27-of-51 for 435 yards (LSU freshman record) and three touchdowns. He threw one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
True freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finished with 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new SEC record for receiving yards in a single game.
LSU was trailing Ole Miss, 48-46, with about 2:00 left in the game when Johnson connected with Boutte, who was able to break a couple of tackles, out run a few defenders, and then muscle his way into the end zone of a 45-yard touchdown to give LSU the 53-48 lead with 1:34 remaining.
With Ole Miss driving and less than a minute left, Ali Gaye tackled Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, forcing the ball to pop out of his hands and JaCoby Stevens recovered to secure the win and help LSU extend its streak of avoiding a losing season to 22 years. The fumble recovery was one of six turnovers the LSU defense forced on the day. Gaye had one of five interceptions for the Tigers. Jay Ward had two, including a pick-six. Jabril Cox and Todd Harris Jr. had the other two.
After the LSU offense went three-and-out on the first possession of the game, the defense suffered a coverage bust that resulted in a pass play that gained 57 yards. Three plays later, Corral connected with wide receiver Braylon Sanders for a 20-yard touchdown to give Ole Miss the 7-0 lead on a 6-play, 85-yard drive that took just a little more than 2:00.
Later, LSU was able to get on the board behind a 34-yard field goal by Cade York to make it 7-3 with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter. On the next possession by Ole Miss, Ward read Corral and jumped a route for a 31-yard pick-six to give LSU the 10-7 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter.
Then, Plaquemine’s Todd Harris Jr. intercepted another Corral pass for LSU. Micah Baskerville was called for unnecessary roughness on the play but LSU kept the ball. A 9-play, 86-yard drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnson to extend LSU’s lead to 17-7 with 12:17 remaining in the second quarter.
The Rebels responded instantly. On the kickoff, Jerrion Ealy returned it 100 yards, which was more like 107 yards, for a touchdown to cut LSU’s lead to 17-14 with 12:03 left in the second quarter.
