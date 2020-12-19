LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

With Ole Miss driving and less than a minute left, Ali Gaye tackled Rebel quarterback Matt Corral, forcing the ball to pop out of his hands and JaCoby Stevens recovered to secure the win and help LSU extend its streak of avoiding a losing season to 22 years. The fumble recovery was one of six turnovers the LSU defense forced on the day. Gaye had one of five interceptions for the Tigers. Jay Ward had two, including a pick-six. Jabril Cox and Todd Harris Jr. had the other two.