We have two #SWLApreps teams heading to the state title game!



(6) Kinder will take on (1) Many Dec. 27 at 1pm in the 2A State Championship!



(3) Grand Lake will play (1) Oak Grove Dec. 28 at 11am in the 1A State Championship!https://t.co/mqkZZTzff2#SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/XR4aMPrycZ