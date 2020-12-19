FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ends this evening, cooler and sunnier for Sunday

Rain will come to an end as we move through the later evening hours so if you are thinking about heading out to grab a bite to eat wait until after 6 as the heaviest of rain will continue to move to the east. Temperatures will continue fall this evening as winds will be turning more out of the northerly direction and that will allow cooler and drier air to filter in. Clouds will hang out through the overnight, which will allow temperatures to steadily fall instead of just dropping quickly if we had clear skies. Still as we wake up on Sunday morning you’ll need to have a jacket as temperatures will be chilly with lows back into the middle and upper 40′s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We do warm up as we head into the afternoon, but it will be a little cooler as highs only reach the upper 50′s to near 60 for the afternoon. Temperatures warm up as we head into the middle of next week as we will flirt with 70 degrees by Wednesday.