FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ends this evening, cooler and sunnier for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tracking heavy rain and storms moving across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, but the good news is the rain will be coming to an end as we move through the late evening. Temperatures will be cooling this evening as we are going to fall back into the upper 40′s come Sunday morning as drier air works it’s way back into the area.
Rain will come to an end as we move through the later evening hours so if you are thinking about heading out to grab a bite to eat wait until after 6 as the heaviest of rain will continue to move to the east. Temperatures will continue fall this evening as winds will be turning more out of the northerly direction and that will allow cooler and drier air to filter in. Clouds will hang out through the overnight, which will allow temperatures to steadily fall instead of just dropping quickly if we had clear skies. Still as we wake up on Sunday morning you’ll need to have a jacket as temperatures will be chilly with lows back into the middle and upper 40′s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We do warm up as we head into the afternoon, but it will be a little cooler as highs only reach the upper 50′s to near 60 for the afternoon. Temperatures warm up as we head into the middle of next week as we will flirt with 70 degrees by Wednesday.
High pressure builds in as we head into Sunday and that will last through Tuesday, which will bring back the sunshine and allow us to warm for the afternoons and we will look at temperatures around or just slightly above average with highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Lows will be back into the lower 40′s for both Monday and Tuesday morning, and then we will watch for changes as we head into Wednesday as our next front approaches and that will bring moisture back as well as our rain chances for Wednesday afternoon and into early Thursday morning.
Looking at the weather heading into Christmas Eve we see the front departing the region, which looks to bring back sunshine for Thursday afternoon, but that’s not before we see a drop in temperatures as we see highs back into the middle 50′s for Thursday. For those waking up early on Christmas grab that heavier coast as we start in the lower and middle 30′s and only manage to reach the lower 50′s under mostly sunny skies. We will continue to monitor the Christmas forecast as we get closer, but enjoy the rest of your evening and have an amazing Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.