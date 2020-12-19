Cowgirls fall to No. 7 Baylor, 117-24

WACO, Texas (KPLC) - No. 7 Baylor was just too much for McNeese women’s basketball here Saturday in a 117-24 loss. The 117 points allowed by McNeese is the most points allowed in a game in program history. The previous record was 113 allowed against Louisiana Tech in 1982 in which Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey was a member of.
Mychala Linzy led McNeese with five points while Divine Tanks, Claralee Richard, and Shaela Gardner all had four apiece. Kayla Hamilton and Whitney Johnson led McNeese with four rebounds apiece.
Baylor had six players score in double figures with Hannah Gusters leading the way with 17 points. NaLyssa Smith and Jordyn Oliver led Baylor with 11 rebounds apiece. Both players ended the game with double doubles with 14 and 15 points, respectively.
McNeese couldn’t match up with the athleticism and quickness of the Bears as they jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead and never looked back.
The Cowgirls scored their first points of the game on a jumper by Claralee Richard at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter but struggled from the field the rest of the game. McNeese committed 38 turnovers which turned into 56 Baylor points.
McNeese had a better shooting day from the free throw line than Baylor, making 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Baylor ended the game shooting 68 percent from the charity stripe, making 17 of 25 attempts.
McNeese will remain on the road for a 6 p.m. game Monday at UL-Monroe in the Cowgirls final game before the Christmas break.
FIRST QUARTER
Baylor jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Claralee Richard put the Cowgirls on the board with a jumper. Baylor then went on to outscore the Cowgirls 21-5 the rest of the way.
Baylor 27, McNeese 7
SECOND QUARTER
After Baylor opened up the quarter with a basket to take a 29-7 lead, McNeese’s Mychala Linzy made the games’ first three-pointer to trail 29-10. McNeese would end the quarter on a 10-0 run
Baylor 52, McNeese 14
THIRD QUARTER
The Cowgirls struggled with the Baylor pressure in the quarter as the Cowgirls were 3 of 13 from the field with eight turnovers that resulted in 24 Baylor points in the paint. The Cowgirls got their points from jumpers from Lizzy Ratcliff and Divine Tanks.
Baylor 77, McNeese 18
FOURTH QUARTER
Baylor outscored McNeese 40-6 in the quarter and ended the quarter on a 15-1 run. The Cowgirls points came from Shaela Gardner (4 pts.) and two points from Whitney Johnson.
Baylor 117, McNeese 24
