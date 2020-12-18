Today is the last day to donate to KPLC’s Community Christmas drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s still time to donate for this year’s KPLC Community Christmas drive.
If you’d like to donate today, Dec. 18, 2020, is the last day. We still have a huge need to fill this year with over 5-thousand applicants who are applying for assistance this year.
KPLC’s Community Christmas in partnership with the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Toys for Tots, and sponsored by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. We are collecting donations to help over two thousand local families have a brighter Christmas. Each family will receive a food basket and toys for children under 15.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped in our boxes at any area Wal-Mart store, Bank Corp South, Bayou Physical Therapy, Prien Lake Mall Food Court, Thrive Physical Therapy, and Mike Willis Ford in Sulphur. Toys are needed for children ages 1-15.
We are always in need of toys for our older children in particular, things like games, crafts, hair, and bath products are always requested. For younger children, we’ve had requests for bikes, scooters, electronics, dolls, sports equipment, games, remote-controlled cars and art supplies.
If you don’t feel like shopping, that’s ok too! We’re happy to do the shopping for you! Monetary donations can be made online or by sending a check to KPLC’s Community Christmas. Monetary donations will be used to purchase food and any needed toys that do not come in through our collection boxes.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.