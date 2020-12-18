TDL Playoffs Semifinals: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - And then there were three. That’s right, we are now in the semifinal rounds of LHSAA playoff football. And this year, three area schools are fighting to see if they can capture a state title.
The quarterfinals feature three exceptional matchups, however, this week, there is no game of the week as all of our area schools are hitting the road this week.
LCCP and Grand Lake look to continue their historic seasons as they try to capture their first state titles in program history. And on the other side, Kinder is looking to get back to its winning ways as they are taking on Mangham, the team they beat in the state title game five years ago.
You can catch all the scores and highlights from around SWLA on TDL.
We will have a live scoreboard HERE, then after the game, we’ll have highlights at 10:15 p.m. on Touchdown Live.
Due to the lack of teams, there will be no Overtime for the remainder of the playoffs.
