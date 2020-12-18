SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2020.
Austin Joseph Trahan, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chase Anthony Zeringue, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Marcus Tyrone Caesar, 29, Lake Charles: Strangulation; cruelty to animals.
Adam James Broussard, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of a firearm by a felon; violation of a firearm free zone.
Tommy Lee Claridy Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Battery of a healthcare professional.
Ellison David Laird, 70, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.
Shelly Denay Rider, 23, Oakdale: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Joseph Jones, 34, Katy, TX: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
David Zeno Jr., 37, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Abby Elizabeth Le, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; domestic abuse.
Ronald Lee Clark, 57, Baton Rouge: Second-degree battery.
Dmonte Wallace Stockton, 26, Baton Rouge: Following vehicles; broken tail lights; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; attempt and conspiracy.
Joshua Brandon Ozuna, 24, Lake Charles: Broken tail lights; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court; first offense DWI.
Steven Wayne Sullivan, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
