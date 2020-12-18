Sports Person of the Week - Grant Trahan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets 2020 season will be remembered as nothing short of historic. Despite a pandemic, a pair of hurricanes and an unorthodox schedule— Grand Lake is in the midst of the greatest season in school history.
“It means a lot,” said junior linebacker Grant Trahan. “The hurricanes brought a lot of us down, but football has really kept the community together.”
The season for Grand Lake continues Friday as they travel to 2-seed East Iberville.
“These kids are just having fun playing ball for this hour after school, but they’re still going home to homes that are damaged,” admitted Grand Lake coach Jeff Wainwright. “The reaction you sometimes have to a game that is coming up, we aren’t really feeling that emotion, we are just feeling hey, we’re lucky to be playing.”
While the Hornet offense gets the headlines led by starters like Connor Guillotte, Eli Fountain and the Murrell brothers, it’s the defense that’s paved the way. Grand Lake has only allowed 18 total points since November.
“What I like is the communication between them and they understand their job and we are running to the football like a championship style defense,” Wainwright admitted. ”That’s why we are still playing.”
And the leader of the unit has been junior linebacker Grant Trahan.
“He’s the quarterback on defense,” said Hornet defensive coordinator Pete Picou. “He quarterbacks the whole team back their own defense and has them in the right position.”
Trahan led the team with 57 tackles during the regular season.
“I can’t say enough about his work ethic he is constantly trying to find ways to help himself. What I like about Grant is that he is easy-going, and he obviously holds himself to a high standard,” said Wainwright. “But out here, when he’s working with the other guys, he is able to talk to them because he is our signal-caller.”
Now, the Hurricane Hornets are aiming to reach their first-ever championship appearance.
“I really think this team has a good chance to make it to the finals and we have a really good chance to win it,” said Trahan, “but we have to focus on the semifinals right now and keep on working hard all the way up to the finals.”
“It be awesome and it would be the one time in school history,” quarterback Connor Guillotte said, “and to do it after what we went through, I feel like we deserve it.”
