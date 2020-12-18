Salvation Army aims to finish Red Kettle Campaign strong despite pandemic & back-to-back hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s crunch time for the Salvation Army as they try and fight off two hurricanes and a pandemic to raise money to support their programs.
With one week left to accept donations, the Southwest Louisiana branch is hoping to close out the 2020 campaign stronger than ever.
Here’s how your donations will make a big difference this year:
“Most years donations help with our feeding programs that we do out of our soup kitchen,” said Lt. Thomas Marion. “It helps with our men’s shelter and Christmas time. This year is completely different.”
Last year, local Salvation Army bell ringers raised nearly $138,000 dollars. This year they’re hoping to do the same but with far less reach due to the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“Usually it’s (donations) to help support all those programs. This year it’s to help us get back on our feet...so, we’re not left in the dark so we don’t leave people in the dark,” Marion said.
Serving as a non-profit, the Salvation Army relies heavily on red kettle donations to support the community through its shelter, family store, and Salvation Army Church, which all took on some form of damage from Hurricane Laura.
Now our soup kitchen is just a memory right now...
That was in September...now the local branch awaits further repairs of its family store and men’s shelter --2 services benefiting the growing homeless population in the Lake Area.
“We’re hoping to have it done in a year...because we know it’s a beacon of light in the city. We were already close to having a remodel done to have 25 extra beds...more place for transits and even a veterans’s section.”
Lt. Thomas Marion says seeing the outpouring of support from people near and far for programs like Community Christmas gives him hope that they’ll reach their goal by the end of the holiday season.
“Everything that’s being done in our community shows how tightknit Southwest Louisiana is but also shows the hand of God at work too. Here are people that don’t have anything giving and people out of areas are giving as well.”
Marion says they still have about $25,000 dollars left to reach their goal for the year.
