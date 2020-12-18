No. 6 Kinder takes on No. 2 Mangham in 2015 championship rematch in semifinals on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The playoffs are a battleground where only the strongest survive and the Kinder Yellow Jackets are still among those with title aspirations.
The Yellow Jackets have been battle-tested over the last two weeks. Following a come-from-behind win over Avoyelles in the second round, the Jackets survived a double-overtime affair against Loreauville last week.
“Anytime you can go on the road and win in the playoffs you know it’s big for you especially against Loreauville and that atmosphere they had over there,” said head coach Bret Fuselier. “It was a big win for us and I was happy for our kids and coaches.”
Kinders defense kept Loreauville scoreless until the second half. It’s a formula they’ll aim to mimic again this week.
“Be physical” said linebacker Trenton Bono. “Be physical, hit them! Make them punish.”
Now in the semifinal round they’ll face their toughest test yet in the second-seeded Mangham Dragons.
“I think maybe a little more physical we’re going to have to be this week,” said Fuselier. “As a defense we’re going to have to be.”
Mangham has a potent offense that is averaging 45 points through an 11-game schedule. It’s a re-match of the 2015 Class 2A state title game.
“We’re just trying to make them one dimensional, turn them into a passing team and then try to go over the pass as best we can” said running back Bryce Laughlin.
The Dragons offense has the ability to be explosive at any point during a game.
“I think we have one of the best boxes in the state,” said Bono. “I’ll stand behind those guys and we’re going to get it done in the box. Limit the big stuff and make them earn it.”
