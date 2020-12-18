FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the workweek but things quickly go downhill with heavy rain moving in Saturday

Rain looks to come to an end for Southwest Louisiana by around midnight as a few patches of light rain overnight moving out for Sunday. Sunday will be much better as clouds move out and temperatures will be slightly cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Next week will start with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Another cold front looks to arrive around next Wednesday bringing another good chance of rain. This front will back colder temperatures behind it and will likely send temperatures down much cooler for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.