FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the workweek but things quickly go downhill with heavy rain moving in Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures a little closer to freezing and even below freezing in parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning will make the need for the heavy coats this morning as we start the day. Look for a steady warmup through the 40s and 50s during the morning with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s by afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Many of you will be glad to shed the coats and enjoy the sun today.
This evening brings a bit of a transition as clouds begin to arrive later in the evening and winds shift which will but a stop to the frigid air returning. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 before midnight will begin to warm even more by sunrise as clouds thicken. Rain chances will start off low initially but increase later in the afternoon and especially during the evening as our next cold front moves through. Severe weather looks unlikely, but the threat of heavy rain looks to be the main issue during the evening hours.
Computer models are showing the heaviest rain moving through Southwest Louisiana closer to sunset and through the early evening hours. This line could be slow moving and allow for amounts of 1 to 2 inches with possibly up to 3 inches of rain through the evening. Be careful if you plan to travel late tomorrow afternoon and evening as this line of heavy rain will be advancing eastward throughout the entire state and bring the threat of some road flooding to a large swath of South Louisiana as it moves east.
Rain looks to come to an end for Southwest Louisiana by around midnight as a few patches of light rain overnight moving out for Sunday. Sunday will be much better as clouds move out and temperatures will be slightly cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Next week will start with sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Another cold front looks to arrive around next Wednesday bringing another good chance of rain. This front will back colder temperatures behind it and will likely send temperatures down much cooler for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The good news is that dry weather looks to move in through the day on Thursday and certainly on Friday which will provide plenty of sunshine for Christmas Day with highs in the lower 50s and lows at night back in the 30s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
