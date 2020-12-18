FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer this evening, heavier rain returns for our Saturday

The rest of this evening remains nice as we see mostly clear skies early with clouds beginning to build as we head into the early morning hours of Saturday and eventually showers by daybreak. If you have any plans they will be fine this evening as temperatures will fall back into the lower 50′s for the evening and we will see lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s to near 50. The one difference is that these lows may occur during the early morning hours of Saturday before sunrise as winds turn more out of the easterly and southeasterly direction, which will actually begin to warm us as we near sunrise. Either way it will be a cool start to the day as cloud cover hangs tough as the development of showers continues with widespread moving in for the afternoon. Despite the lack of sunshine we can still expect to warm into the lower and middle 60′s before we see cooler and drier air rushing in for the overnight. Bottom line is that it will be a soggy day and any outdoor activities will need to be brought inside, but sunshine will return into Sunday so outside plans look to be a go for the second half.