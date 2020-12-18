FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer this evening, heavier rain returns for our Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a beautiful way to end the work week as we have seen plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as we have climbed into the upper 50′s to near 60. Enjoy the sunshine today because we see a dramatic change coming for Saturday as we rain chances increasing quickly.
The rest of this evening remains nice as we see mostly clear skies early with clouds beginning to build as we head into the early morning hours of Saturday and eventually showers by daybreak. If you have any plans they will be fine this evening as temperatures will fall back into the lower 50′s for the evening and we will see lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s to near 50. The one difference is that these lows may occur during the early morning hours of Saturday before sunrise as winds turn more out of the easterly and southeasterly direction, which will actually begin to warm us as we near sunrise. Either way it will be a cool start to the day as cloud cover hangs tough as the development of showers continues with widespread moving in for the afternoon. Despite the lack of sunshine we can still expect to warm into the lower and middle 60′s before we see cooler and drier air rushing in for the overnight. Bottom line is that it will be a soggy day and any outdoor activities will need to be brought inside, but sunshine will return into Sunday so outside plans look to be a go for the second half.
We do see a slight cool down into Sunday as winds turn back out of the north and usher in the cooler air as highs will only manage to reach the upper 50′s to near 60 as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Moving into the next week the good news is that sunshine will be sticking around and that means warmer temperatures for our afternoons with highs climbing into the middle 60′s through Tuesday and flirting with 70 by Wednesday. Rain chances will also be on the rise into Wednesday as the next front pushes through and that will bring us rain late in the day into the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast hasn’t changed a whole lot as we can expect sunshine and a few clouds for Thursday with more sunshine for Friday. Temperatures will be on the chilly side though as highs will be back into the lower and middle 50′s and lows start out back into the middle 40′s for Thursday morning and middle 30′s Christmas Day. For now bring the rain coat and umbrella out for Saturday and as always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar. Have a great rest of the day and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
