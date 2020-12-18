COVID vaccine to be distributed to Louisiana nursing homes before end of year

“The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA) is eager for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to Louisiana’s nursing facilities. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has designated the Moderna vaccine for the nursing home population and nursing facility staff and residents should have access to the vaccine by the end of December. LNHA encourages as many residents and staff as possible to get this vaccine as it has been shown to provide a great deal of protection against serious illness due to COVID-19. Our focus remains on protecting Louisiana’s most vulnerable quickly and effectively during this pandemic.”