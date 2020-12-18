Coping with a pandemic, hurricanes and holidays

If you or a loved one is feeling down, has anxiety or acting unsafely, the crisis counseling hotline is open 24/7. Call 800-985-5990 (TTY 800-846-8517) or text TalkWithUs (Spanish-speakers text: Hablanos) to 66746 to be immediately connected with a professional counselor who will help callers through disaster-related emotional distress. This toll-free, multilingual and confidential free service is available to everyone in the state.