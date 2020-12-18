Christian Aid Ministries brings help to Westlake, Moss Bluff

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Throughout Hurricanes Laura and Delta, help has poured in from all over the country, and Christian Aid Ministries is no exception.
Christian Aid Ministries has drawn nothing but praise from Westlake officials as they helped people collect debris and dig out from the rubble. Still, a short drive reveals so much damage that remains.
Christian Aid Ministries is setting up to repair, and in some cases, build new houses for people who are either uninsured or underinsured.
Organizer Daniel Weaver, who lives in Texas, says their teams will be working in Westlake and Moss Bluff.
“We do anything from putting a roof on, to building a complete new home - if that’s what they need. Most of our volunteers are fairly skilled. They have construction backgrounds. They come from all over the U.S. They primarily come from our sponsoring churches.”
They will only be able to do between 15 and 40 homes in the two communities, and those who want to be put on the list can call 330-473-3809 or 936-427-7999.
