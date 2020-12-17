Washington-Marion tabs Jules Sullen as next head football coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion Chargin’ Indians have found their next head football coach. Lake Charles coaching veteran Jules Sullen is headed back to the high school gridiron after a five-month stint with McNeese as the Director of Academic Services, W-M Principal Ronnie Harvey confirmed to 7Sports.
Sullen takes over a program that opted not to play in the 2020 season following the damage of Hurricane Laura. The Chargin’ Indians last season on the gridiron was a 1-9 campaign in 2019 led by Toriano Williams. Williams resigned from his post in September.
Sullen last coached in 2019 as head coach of Hamilton Christian. In his one year with the Warriors, he helped turn around the program with a 5-5 record. That win total matched the previous three seasons for the Warriors combined.
Sullen came back to Lake Charles in 2019 following one season at Scotlandville. He led the Hornets to a 4-6 record and a playoff appearance in 2018. Sullen made a name for himself coaching locally though with a nine-year stint at his alma mater LaGrange. He posted a 54-47 record while his teams shared or won outright district titles in five seasons, including four straight from 2011-2014.
