Washington-Marion tabs Jules Sullen as next head football coach

Sullen came back to Lake Charles in 2019 following one season at Scotlandville. He led the Hornets to a 4-6 record and a playoff appearance in 2018. Sullen made a name for himself coaching locally though with a nine-year stint at his alma mater LaGrange. He posted a 54-47 record while his teams shared or won outright district titles in five seasons, including four straight from 2011-2014.