VLC hosting Mardi Gras shoebox float contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles is inviting the community to participate in the 13th Annual Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest.
With the VLC Welcome Center currently under construction, the shoebox float contest will be virtual and promoted on the VLC Facebook page. Contest entries must be submitted no later than noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The only rule for the contest is that floats must be constructed using a single, traditional cardboard shoebox. Themes for shoebox entries can run culinary creations to Louisiana’s wildlife, athletics, folklore and more. Creators are only limited by their imagination!
“Each year, visitors to the welcome center are delighted to see the creative inspiration from the community showcased in the Mardi Gras Shoebox Contest. Even though we will not have an in-person display, we are proud to highlight the shoebox creations virtually and invite everyone to participate and vote,” said Angie Manning, Communications Director of Visit Lake Charles.
Contest entries will be on display with online voting taking place at the VLC Facebook page from Thursday, Feb. 4, to noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Winners will be announced on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Prizes include certificates and king cakes with cash prizes of $50 for first and $25 for second.
To enter your shoebox float, click HERE.
