USPS displays incoming mail in informed delivery service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -With over 10,000 packages are being delivered daily here in Lake Charles, it’s the busiest time of the year for the post office.
Although the post office has experienced delays in the past, acting postmaster for Lake Charles, Chance Williams says, they’re delivering right now with no issues.
“I think everywhere has experienced some form of that due to the pandemic and due to other things, and two hurricanes here in Lake Charles. And we went through them, and we were delivering three days after Hurricane Laura.”
In comparison to last year, he explains there is a less volume of incoming packages.
“I think it’s because some of our residents are displaced, which is unfortunate. but we are delivering a lot of packages. We are getting them all delivered every day. We aren’t holding any, we are not rolling, we don’t have a backlog.”
One of the services, they offer that many don’t know about is called informed delivery which after creating a profile and verifying it at their local post office, he says alerts customers about what’s coming in the mail.
“It’s a way for our customers to see what they’re going to be receiving in the mail over the next couple of days. There’s a couple of ways to do this. It could be the app or your email.”
It’s something that has come in handy here recently in Southwest Louisiana.
“If the machine has that capability of taking a picture of it, it will send you a picture of it. Mostly right now it’s going to be your letters and small packages. One of the things that has helped us recently here in Lake Charles is I was working with some businesses that had to relocate. Businesses need that mail as soon as possible.”
To sign up for informed delivery, click HERE.
