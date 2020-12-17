United Way free toy drive this Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana will be hosting a free, contactless, drive-through toy distribution for children in need at the Lake Charles Civic Center this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
The drive-through will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Age-appropriate toys will be distributed for children ages 0 - 14.
Cars should enter on Bord du Lac Drive to get in line. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and children receiving toys must be in the vehicle at the time of distribution.
The toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis with no registration required.
“Our community knows that we are dedicated to taking care of basic necessities. But holidays are especially important, and we want everyone to know that we care about those Christmas memories that will last a lifetime,” president and CEO of the United Way of SWLA Denise Durel said.
“Even though we’ve moved past our initial post-hurricane supply distributions, we have maintained strong relationships with donors across the country who want to make sure that every child and parent in Southwest Louisiana has a merry Christmas. Season by season we will get through this together.”
United Way’s distribution will coincide with Disaster Resource Group’s Holiday Helpings Family Meal Giveaway also located at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday morning.
Families are invited to line up for toys and then head to the meal giveaway which is set up to serve 2,000 families a whole turkey, sides, and dessert during the same time frame.
For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana, visit unitedwayswla.org or call 337-433-1088.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.