New Orleans based insurance agent brings Christmas joy to local elementary schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The help keeps rolling in to make sure kids in Southwest Louisiana are not forgotten this holiday season.
New Orleans based insurance company Bowles & Associates, Inc. is the latest to donate hundreds of toys to some low-income elementary schools in Lake Charles.
“I own an insurance agency and I was very close to the storms and saw the devastation. So, that’s what led us out this way this year,” said President Derek Bowles.
Making spirits brighter this Christmas was the mission for the agency...
“Usually we bring a Santa Claus and are able to open the gifts up with the children,” Bowles said. “This year we weren’t able to do that because of COVID restrictions. However, we managed to make this year our best year yet.”
The company traveled from Gretna to deliver toys to roughly 200 kids at Henry Heights and Brentwood Elementary.
“I know we were only able to get to two schools...however, that’s two schools full of kids that might not have had a proper Christmas.”
“For them to drive all the way from New Orleans, that was a blessing...”
Brentwood Counselor Tamara Keys says getting the call from the agency couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Most of our children come from 5th Avenue. A lot of the homes were destroyed there and most are displaced,” said Keys. “So, it’s been a wonderful experience having them back in school but we know there may be some things missing in their lives.”
She says knowing most of the student’s journeys over these last few months brings special meaning to the toys that were given.
“Everybody has a story,” says Keys. “In this day and time knowing that there are people that want to provide and help our children because our children are the future.”
