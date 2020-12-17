Lake Charles Police make Secret Santa stops

“I think it was a little more emotional. Folks are kind of down, and it’s just uh just not like it usually is because of what they’re having to deal with. And I know myself and Deputy Chief Fondel, along with Katie Harrington with the city, we went out ourselves and made a couple of stops. Some of the people we came in contact with, yeah they got emotional, one gentleman it really got to him. And he says he was just shocked by it.”