Lake Charles Police make Secret Santa stops

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers went out into the city to make traffic stops yesterday, but only to surprise a few lucky motorists with a special Christmas gift.
Instead of tickets, motorists received Christmas cards, 1-hundred dollar bills, and even stuffed animals.
It was all part of the Lake Charles Police Department’s annual Secret Santa event.
The department says the event helps spread some holiday cheer, especially after the many hardships Lake Charles residents have endured this year.
Deputy Chief Michael Nicosa says they’ve been doing their Secret Santa event for about 6 or 7 years thanks to an anonymous donor.
“I think it was a little more emotional. Folks are kind of down, and it’s just uh just not like it usually is because of what they’re having to deal with. And I know myself and Deputy Chief Fondel, along with Katie Harrington with the city, we went out ourselves and made a couple of stops. Some of the people we came in contact with, yeah they got emotional, one gentleman it really got to him. And he says he was just shocked by it.”
Deputy Chief Nicosa says Lake Charles Police Officers are just as much part of the community as anyone else and wants people to know that we’re all in this together.
