Hometown Heroes - Veterans urged to stay in touch, get help if needed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jesse Curry didn’t let the pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta stop him from visiting with other veterans this year.
“We used to meet every other Thursday or every other Wednesday. When the pandemic came, we couldn’t. So we went virtual and went on the phone. We still communicate now. We don’t get to see other, but we still communicate. And that way we can see how each veteran is doing. Are they doing okay, do they need stuff?”
Jesse is quartermaster of VFW Post 2130 in Lake Charles. They’ve been affected by the lack of rental hall money and other donations. But he and other VFW members are making sure that area veterans are getting what they need.
“There are a lot of things available for veterans. Just like when Hurricane Laura came. You know, there was a lot of money available for veterans. So I tried to make sure they were aware of that money that was there for them. Like DAV, VFW, stuff of that nature. There was money available for veterans.”
One thing he’s learned through years of P-T-S-D recovery is that there IS a light at the end of the tunnel…
“Do not get so down and out. Reach out to somebody. Don’t have so much pride that you can’t reach out to another veteran, to somebody you know. I’m pretty sure every vet knows, every veteran knows of someone that can help them.”
Curry says that is what has kept him going through 2020.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.