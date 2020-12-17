Healthy Blue to host drive-through food pantry Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Healthy Blue and the SWLA Center for Health Services will be providing 600 families with fresh produce boxes and protein to help address food insecurity in the Lake Charles area.
The event is a no-contact drive-through distribution and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis on Dec. 19, 2020.
Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the SWLA Center for Health Services suite on 2000 Opelousas Street and is free and open to the community.
