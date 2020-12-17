FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun returns today; temperatures a little colder tonight thanks to clear skies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds lingering overnight kept temperatures above the freezing mark which likely even brought very little frost to the area thanks to a breeze in place. Wind chills make the temperatures feel at or below freezing, so you’ll want to make sure and bundle up before heading out to work or school today. Sun makes its return today and should stick with us through the day as the last of the clouds move out of the area through sunrise.
Highs today top out in the middle 50s which will be a several degrees above the high from yesterday. The added sunshine will make for a much better day to spend outdoors, especially by this afternoon. Look for a bit of a faster drop in temperatures this evening though as clear skies will be in place and lows tonight should make a run at dropping to below freezing as far south as Moss Bluff with lows around 33-34 along the I-10 corridor and around 40 along the coast.
While our Friday morning starts off rather frosty, sunshine brings highs back up to around 60 with clouds on the increase Friday evening and keep lows up much higher for Saturday morning. Rain chances will be returning Saturday especially by late-morning and afternoon as our next front moves through. Ahead of the front highs will be in the upper 60s and severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue even though some thunderstorms will be possible.
Rain comes to an end Saturday evening and the skies clear out for Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs on Sunday in the lower 60s. A fairly seasonable stretch of weather continues for the start of next week, but another front on the way around Wednesday will send storm chances back on the increase. Lingering showers through early Christmas Eve should give way to drier weather through the day and a great forecast for Christmas Day.
