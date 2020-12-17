FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun returns today; temperatures a little colder tonight thanks to clear skies

Highs today top out in the middle 50s which will be a several degrees above the high from yesterday. The added sunshine will make for a much better day to spend outdoors, especially by this afternoon. Look for a bit of a faster drop in temperatures this evening though as clear skies will be in place and lows tonight should make a run at dropping to below freezing as far south as Moss Bluff with lows around 33-34 along the I-10 corridor and around 40 along the coast.