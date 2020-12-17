FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frost start for Friday morning, rain chances return for Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another chilly afternoon as temperatures are slowly warming into the lower 50′s as sunshine has made a return. Temperatures will be cold once again starting out Friday morning as another round of frost will be likely across much of Southwest Louisiana.
Temperatures will slowly warm a few more degrees as we head into the afternoon as sunshine has made a return, but we only warm into the lower to maybe middle 50′s for our highs so make sure to keep the jacket handy as it will remain chilly. Once the sunsets we see clear skies and our temperatures quickly falling as we will be back into the lower and middle 40′s through the early evening and from there we will continue to fall. We start off in the lower and middle 30′s for Friday morning so widespread frost will be back into the mix so once again bring sensitive plants and pets back inside for the morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Changes are on the way though as high pressure moves out and our next cold front enters from the west bringing showers for Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
Overall the weekend won’t be a complete washout as we will see a nice second half to the weekend so any outdoor plans look to be fine for Sunday and for Saturday maybe have an alternative plan to bring them indoors. Highs Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than our Friday as we look to reach the middle 60′s despite the fact we won’t see a whole lot of sunshine during the day, but behind the front we dry things out and cool things down just a few degrees for Sunday with highs back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Then we see sunshine returning as we move into Monday and Tuesday as highs stay right around average for this time of year as we are back into the middle 60′s as high pressure keeps us dry.
Then just in time for Wednesday we see highs warming into the upper 60′s to near 70 ahead of the next front and then will bring us more showers and even a few storms through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning before we dry out for Christmas Eve Night. As for Christmas Day we see temperatures cooling back into the lower 50′s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will continue to keep an eye on the Christmas forecast as we inch closer, but for now enjoy the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
