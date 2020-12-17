FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frost start for Friday morning, rain chances return for Saturday

Temperatures will slowly warm a few more degrees as we head into the afternoon as sunshine has made a return, but we only warm into the lower to maybe middle 50′s for our highs so make sure to keep the jacket handy as it will remain chilly. Once the sunsets we see clear skies and our temperatures quickly falling as we will be back into the lower and middle 40′s through the early evening and from there we will continue to fall. We start off in the lower and middle 30′s for Friday morning so widespread frost will be back into the mix so once again bring sensitive plants and pets back inside for the morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Changes are on the way though as high pressure moves out and our next cold front enters from the west bringing showers for Saturday afternoon and into the evening.