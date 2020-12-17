Documentary features Larry and Kay Woodcock’s pursuit of justice for J.J. and Tylee

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Until now, Larry and Kay Woodcock of Lake Charles have not spoken publicly since the bodies of the J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found last June.
The missing children story became national news as the grandparents from Lake Charles, sounded the alarm to anyone who would listen J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, in Lori Vallow’s custody, could not be located.
Larry Woodcock says they had but one objective.
“Just, where’s J.J. Where’s Tylee. That’s all we wanted at that time was just, where are the kids. Where are you hiding them at. Because we truly and honestly believed that she had taken the kids and put them in some off the grid compound or whatever,” he said.
“Our goal was, at that point, we wanted everybody to know about the kids, we wanted them looking for the kids. We needed their support. We needed their eyes and ears,” said Kay.
Lori Vallow’s movement spanned several states including Arizona, Idaho and Hawaii.
Vallow and Daybell would never say where the children were, but in June the bodies were found on Daybell’s land in Idaho.
“The way these children were harmed, they were harmed by some bad people,” said Larry.
Vallow and Daybell are charged in connection with concealment of the bodies, though the Woodcocks hope they will eventually face more serious charges that will land them in prison for life.
“We want them to have the most miserable life until they die and then it it’s up to the good, Lord,” said Larry.
“We really don’t want the death penalty. We want them to live every single minute of the rest of their miserable lives in a miserable place,” said Kay.
The Woodcocks say all the people who have been so good to them have helped more than they know.
“The kindness, the goodness of people around the world that are just so involved in this,” said Larry.
“It’s real hard, but we will make it through this with the support of everybody that has been involved in this,” he said.
“We want the worst jail or prison in Idaho. That’s what I’ll ask the judge for,” said Larry.
The story of the Woodcock’s search for the children and pursuit of justice is the subject of a three-hour documentary on Investigation Discovery this Sunday. They say talking to so many journalists and others helps them heal.
“Have I cried? Oh, my God yes. Has Kay cried? Absolutely. Has Kay stayed in bed for days crying? Yes. But it is also healing for us and for that we are eternally thankful,” said Larry.
“It also allowed us to see the good side of so many people worldwide. I mean and the people of that community, the people of Idaho have just been, They’re our second home now,” he said.
The documentary is called Doomsday: The Missing Children, referencing the cult like religious beliefs of Vallow and Daybell that the end of the world was imminent.
The three-hour program begins at 8 p.m. Sunday on the Investigation Discovery.
