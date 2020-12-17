Cinemark offering private watch parties in Lake Area

“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”