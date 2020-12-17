Cinemark offering private watch parties in Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 and back-to-back hurricanes can really take a toll on a community, however, Cinemark is bringing some much needed holiday cheer to the Lake Area by offering private watch parties.
Cinemark Private Watch Parties offer the perfect way for friends and families to make memories together and enjoy an entertaining escape within their trusted group. Private Watch Parties can be booked now for the rest of the year at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app with more than 25 classic holiday films available, as well as this year’s latest titles. For all information on films in theaters and the holiday giveaways, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.
“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”
Private Watch parties are only being offered at the Cinemark Movie Bistro location at 3416 Derek Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70607. Prices for watch parties start at $99.
