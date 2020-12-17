Christmas light show brings joy to community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a rough year for this area, but a Christmas light show in Moss Bluff is bringing some joy to a dark time.
The Cruze Christmas Light Show has been a staple in the community for many Christmases.
Set to music on FM station 88.1, these lights put on a show for several cars lining the street.
Chris Cruz says he wasn’t sure if the annual light show was going to happen because of all the damage caused by Laura, but he wanted this tradition to continue for the community.
“We didn’t know if we were going to do Christmas lights this year,” Cruze said. “All our debris was piled up at the road, the roof was leaking, it was a mess, but actually we got everything taken care of for Halloween. We got to put up our Halloween light show up. Once I had all of my controllers and stuff out for that, then Christmas is easy. We decided to go ahead and put everything up.”
Laura knocked down their big oak tree, a focal point in the light show, which held a Santa Claus face made out of lights.
“The biggest problem for me was ‘where am I going to put my Santa Claus face now?’ I had to rig up a candy cane pole to replace that, but it seems to be working.”
A brand new roof also limited the usual amount of lights.
“I could not get up on that fancy new roof and knock shingles loose. I just couldn’t get up there, so this year, we’re lacking the lights that are on top of the roof.”
Even so, people are still lining up to experience the show.
“The kids seem to like it. We have a little letters to Santa mailbox out there, and we check it every day. There’s always two or three letters in there with the kids writing letters to Santa Claus, and we mail those to the North Pole.”
The light show starts at 6 P.M. and lasts until 10:30 P.M. every day. You can come out and enjoy the show until the last night on New Years Eve. The light show is located at 2193 W. Armand St.
