LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health has made a few location changes to COVID-19 testing sites in the Lake Area.
The LANG testing site will move from the health unit back to the Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 18. LANG will no longer be at the public health unit parking lot on Kirkman Street. Testing will still be available at the health unit, but not the LANG site, according to Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh.
Here’s what you need to know about the Civic Center Location:
· Located at 900 Lakeshore Dr.
· Will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between Dec. 23, and 30, it will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
· Closed on state holidays and during inclement weather.
· Drive-through testing site, stay in your vehicle and wear a mask.
· There is no cost to be tested.
· Testing for ages 3 and older.
· Parents must test children 12 and younger.
· No ID needed to be tested.
· Preregistration encouraged but not required: health.questdiagnostics.com/STLOU.
· Test results in 2-3 days through MyQuest patient portal or by calling 1-866-MYQUEST.
