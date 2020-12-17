Beauregard updates debris removal timeline

The second pass will begin on January 4, and include the removal of construction and demolition debris. Citizens are encouraged to move any remaining Hurricane Laura generated debris to the right-of-way. In many locations this second pass will serve as the final pass, however, final pass dates will be advertised by the parish. The parish encourages residents to move their remaining debris from residential properties to the roadside for collection during the second pass. The contractor will only collect debris from a parish right-of-way and will not enter private property.