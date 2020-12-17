Beauregard updates debris removal timeline

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish has given a timeline for their first and second pass of Hurricane Laura debris removal.
The parish’s debris removal contractor will complete their first pass by Tuesday, December 22. As of that date, approximately 600,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris will have been removed from public rights-of-way within the parish.
Debris removal will be suspended from December 23, through January 3.
The second pass will begin on January 4, and include the removal of construction and demolition debris. Citizens are encouraged to move any remaining Hurricane Laura generated debris to the right-of-way. In many locations this second pass will serve as the final pass, however, final pass dates will be advertised by the parish. The parish encourages residents to move their remaining debris from residential properties to the roadside for collection during the second pass. The contractor will only collect debris from a parish right-of-way and will not enter private property.
The parish requests that residents continue to stack the various types of debris into separate piles. Each pile should contain only one type of debris whether vegetative, C&D or white goods. While piling debris, do not stack, if it can be avoided, under utility lines, or over utility meters, mailboxes, or any other structures.
Beauregard appreciates your continued cooperation as debris generated from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Laura is removed. They wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding debris removal, contact the parish at (337) 463-7019 or sor@beauparish.org.
