16-year-old student allegedly said he was trigger happy and would kill fellow students

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old Iowa High School allegedly said during lunch Wednesday that he was trigger happy and would kill as many students as he could, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was arrested for terrorizing and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Iowa High was notified around 1 p.m. Wednesday of a possible threat from a student, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.
Detectives learned that the 16-year-old said during lunch that if students were alerted of a shooting that he would be responsible, Vincent said. Detectives also learned that the boy allegedly said he was trigger happy and would kill as many students as he could.
School Resource Officer Cpl. Mike Bergeron and Det. Tomas Juarez are the lead investigators.
The school board says the situation is being taken seriously and is being fully investigated.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.